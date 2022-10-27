Relationships Husband gets blamed by wife for not making enough money to make...

Husband gets blamed by wife for not making enough money to make ends meet, while she spends money on unnecessary things

Photo: freepik.com/tirachardz (for illustration purposes only)

You won't believe what she spends their money on and how she plans their budget.

By Obbana Rajah
A man, who felt that his wife unjustly blamed him for not making enough money, took to social media to rant about the issue.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he may earn less than she does, but he works much harder and yet gets blamed for her expenses.

In his post, he shared that he was married for five years and earned about 35 per cent lesser than she did. “It wasnt an issue and she is the one handling the finance as I thought she is better at it than I am. I basically only take transportation, lunch and CC bill and the rest pass to her. My cc is use for household needs”, the man wrote.

He added that his wife would constantly tell him that they were in debt and having to go off their monthly budget. She would also blame him for not earning enough. However, the man wrote that he tried to make up for this by doing all of the chores and by ensuring dinner was ready either by cooking or buying it.

“Im constantly the last person to eat, bath and sleep and the first to wake up. I iron my kid’s sch uniform, feed her, make her milk, brush her teeth, read her bedtime story while my wife does the toilet stuff. I work about 2-3 hours longer than she does. She constantly complain shes tired even on days that she doesnt work and all she did was send my kid to school”, he wrote.

The couple had to take a loan to pay off their credit card expenses, and he was blamed for it. When he did some calculations, the man found that his pay alone was sufficient to cover the family’s expenses, including an expensive insurance plan his wife took up.

He added: “She has been buying things in bulk as its cheaper in long run but it burst our monthly budget.(eg buying 400+ worth of milk when we can afford only buy 1 or 2 can a month given our lifestyle). She also a heavy grab user. Its such purchases that put us in debt and somehow its my fault. And sometime when we want to get something we want like a new piece of furniture and recreation item, i would ask her if we can afford it since she is handling the finance and she say can. And when its time to pay the bills, its my fault again”.

He wrote that he had no money other than what was needed for transport and lunch. Even if he did want to buy anything, he would not eat and save the money. “When i buy it, i get scolded for buying things for myself rather than give the family”, the man added.

Adding that he was very tired of the situation, he wrote: “We do set a budget on things each month including outings expenses. On paper, it should be more than enough and even have leftover for saving. But she keep buying bulks, buying presents for my kid’s classmate like childrens day, christmas, cny etc”.

Netizens were sympathetic towards his position. Here’s what they said:

