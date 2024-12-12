SINGAPORE: The Lion City has experienced a remarkable 240% increase in enrollments for generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) courses, according to a recent report by Coursera as reported by the Singapore Business Review.

This surge follows a survey conducted by Microsoft, which revealed that 70% of Singaporean business leaders would be unwilling to hire candidates who lack AI skills.

With nearly 50,000 GenAI enrollments recorded in 2024 alone, Singapore has firmly positioned itself as a regional leader in developing AI expertise.

A growing demand for AI expertise

The increase in GenAI enrollments highlights the rapid pace at which Singaporean professionals are seeking to upgrade their skills to remain competitive in the workforce.

On average, a new GenAI learner registers on Coursera every 14 minutes, underscoring the heightened interest in this transformative technology.

Singapore’s impressive growth in GenAI course enrollments has placed the city-state among the top 15 countries globally, leading Southeast Asia in the adoption of generative AI education.

This trend reflects the nation’s broader commitment to becoming a global leader in digital innovation and AI development.

GenAI tops list of sought-after skills

Preliminary data from Coursera’s upcoming Job Skills Report 2025 reveals that GenAI skills are at the forefront of the learning priorities for Singaporean students and professionals.

These skills are followed closely by demand for expertise in Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Human Capital Development, and Data Visualization and Analytics.

This diverse range of interests demonstrates a growing awareness of the need for cross-functional capabilities in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

While GenAI has seen explosive growth, other fields remain crucial to Singaporeans’ career development. Finance, cybersecurity, and data-related disciplines continue to attract significant numbers of learners, with Singaporeans opting for versatile skills that can be applied across various sectors.

These subjects are seen as critical in preparing individuals for an increasingly complex and technology-driven global economy.

Focus on accessibility, entry-level certificates, and well-being courses

In addition to technical skills, many Singaporeans have also shown interest in courses that promote personal and professional development.

Coursera’s data indicates that “The Science of Well-Being” remains one of the top 10 most popular courses, reflecting a societal shift towards mental health and well-being alongside career advancement.

Moreover, there has been a notable rise in the uptake of entry-level professional certificates. These programs, which do not require prior experience or a college degree, provide accessible pathways for individuals looking to upskill or shift careers in a competitive job market.

A nation investing in future-proof skills

As Singapore continues to drive forward its ambitions as a regional and global leader in AI and technology, its citizens are aligning their educational pursuits with the needs of tomorrow’s job market.

With employers increasingly prioritizing AI skills, the surge in GenAI course enrollments represents a growing interest in this area and a clear response to the evolving demands of the modern workforce.

Singapore’s focus on lifelong learning and adaptability ensures that its workforce remains future-ready and ready to tackle the challenges of an increasingly digital world.