SINGAPORE: In an alarming tale of addiction and desperation, a 35-year-old cybersecurity expert known only as Sow admitted to stealing from his daughter’s savings account to fund his growing addiction to illegal online gambling.

According to AsiaOne, despite losing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Sow’s obsession with betting remained unshaken, leading him down a destructive path that would almost destroy his family, career, and future.

His harrowing story is a wake-up call for anyone tempted by the allure of easy money in the digital gambling world.

Moment of no return

Sow’s spiral into gambling started at just 15 years old with small football bets, but by the age of 18, he was fully immersed in the world of illegal online gambling.

Lured by the promise of fast money and the temptation of betting with credit—“you only pay when you lose”—Sow quickly became hooked. He placed large bets on football, basketball, and ice hockey, with wagers sometimes as high as $5,000 on a single match.

However, the thrill of winning soon turned into the agony of loss. After years of mounting debt, Sow was willing to do anything to fund his addiction.

In one shocking act, he stole money from his daughter’s savings account. “I stole the money to top up my betting account,” he confessed.

His gambling habit had grown so consuming that he continued betting daily, even while at work or commuting. It was a clear sign that Sow had crossed a line from mere indulgence to full-blown addiction.

A rising crisis

Sow’s experience is part of a growing trend in Singapore, where illegal online gambling is becoming more prevalent.

A recent survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling revealed a worrying increase in the number of individuals gambling on illegal sites.

The percentage of people reporting they had gambled on these illegal platforms rose from 0.3% in 2020 to 1% in 2023.

While the overall rate of problem and pathological gambling remained steady, the rise of online gambling highlights the increasing vulnerability of individuals to these addictive platforms.

The accessibility and marketing strategies of illegal gambling sites are hard to ignore.

With their promises of free credits and the ability to gamble 24/7, they are an ever-present temptation, especially for those already struggling with impulse control.

Fight for redemption

Sow’s journey took a dramatic turn when the consequences of his addiction began to unravel his personal life. Loan sharks began to harass his wife, and his relationship with his parents deteriorated.

“My parents and I were not on talking terms as I was always asking them for money,” he recalled.

The tension reached such a point that his parents even questioned whether his girlfriend should continue with their wedding.

In the face of this pressure, Sow’s wife stood by him, and the couple eventually married. But it was only after his in-laws intervened, insisting he stop gambling or risk losing everything, that Sow took his first steps toward recovery.

He sought help from Blessed Grace Social Services, a support group for gamblers. Although he relapsed twice during his first year, the support and love from group members kept him going.

“Everyone had shunned me previously,” he said. “But at Blessed Grace, I could feel the love from other members of the group, and they don’t judge me for what I have done. And that gave me hope.”

Now six years free from gambling, Sow credits his recovery to both the support of his faith and the strength he found in his recovery community.

“The marketing on these illegal sites is really addictive,” he warned. “Once you have no money, they will give you free credit just to keep you hooked. But at the end of the day, you can’t win against the house.”

Sow’s story serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of gambling addiction, especially in an age where the digital world makes it all too easy to get caught in the cycle.

For those struggling with similar issues, there is hope—but only if they are willing to confront their demons and seek help before it’s too late.