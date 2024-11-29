SINGAPORE: A recent survey published by the Straits Times revealed a decline in gambling participation among Singapore residents, though those who do gamble are spending more. Alarmingly, illegal online gambling is on the rise.

Fewer people gambling but betting amounts increased

The National Council on Problem Gambling’s (NCPG) 2023 survey, which polled 3,007 residents aged 18 and above, found that 40% of respondents had gambled at least once in the past year.

This marks a significant drop from 52% in 2017 and 44% in 2020, and is the lowest figure since the survey began in 2005, when 58% of residents admitted to gambling.

Despite fewer people gambling, the amount spent on betting has increased. The median monthly gambling expenditure rose from $15 in 2020 to $25 in the latest survey.

More concerning, however, is the uptick in illegal online gambling.

The survey found that 1% of respondents had engaged in online gambling, up from just 0.3% in 2020. Experts suggest the actual number may be much higher, as many illegal activities go unreported.

“People who engage in illegal activities are unlikely to admit it,” said Mr. Billy Lee, Executive Director of Blessed Grace Social Services. Clinical Director Tham Yuen Han of We Care Community Services also pointed out that those involved in illegal gambling are typically less inclined to take part in such surveys.

Popular gambling activities

The most popular legal gambling activities in Singapore are 4D and Toto, with 30% and 29% of respondents respectively reporting participation. The majority, 69%, gambled less than once a week, while a smaller portion bet weekly or more frequently.

Despite the decline in overall gambling participation, the problem gambling rate remained stable at 1.1%. The Minister for Social and Family Development, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, noted that the low problem gambling rate indicates the effectiveness of social safeguards like the casino entry levy and voluntary self-exclusion programs.

However, counsellors are seeing a troubling trend of younger, more educated individuals seeking help for gambling addiction.

“We’re now seeing more men in their 20s and 30s with tertiary education, and many are gambling illegally online, particularly on football matches,” said Tham. These gamblers are often drawn to illegal sites that allow betting on credit, making it harder for them to quit once they’ve started.

Additionally, individuals barred from legal gambling establishments often turn to illicit websites as an alternative.

With the rapid growth of illegal online gambling, experts are calling for a shift in focus to strengthen the safeguards around digital gambling. As online platforms continue to grow, both the NCPG and local authorities will need to balance the success of current measures with the emerging threats posed by illegal betting.