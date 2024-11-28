SINGAPORE: The number of Singapore residents aged 18 and above who gamble fell again in 2023, continuing a trend seen over the past three years. A report released by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on Thursday (Nov 28) showed that 40 per cent of the respondents had taken part in at least one form of gambling, down from 52 per cent in 2017 and 44 per cent in 2020.

According to Channel News Asia, the NCPG said that the gambling situation in Singapore remains “stable and under control,” with the rate of pathological and problem gambling staying low at around 1.1 per cent, highlighting the effectiveness of Singapore’s “social safeguards”. This follows a drop to 1.2 per cent in 2020 and 0.9 per cent in 2017.

The survey also found that 4D and TOTO remain the most popular gambling activities in Singapore. Thirty per cent of respondents said they took part in 4D, while 29 per cent preferred TOTO. Other forms of gambling, like the Singapore Sweep and social gambling, were less common, with 8 per cent of respondents involved.

Illegal online gambling increased slightly to 1 per cent, up by 0.7 per cent. The NCPG noted this is part of a global trend and said it would continue to monitor this issue. Despite this, most gamblers still use legal channels. According to the survey, 92 per cent of gamblers placed bets through Singapore Pools, which has safeguards to protect players.

The survey also showed that most gamblers bet less frequently, with 69 per cent betting less than once a week. Of these, 38 per cent bet less than once a month, and 31 per cent bet less than once a week. Only 31 per cent of gamblers bet once or more per week.

While gambling participation has dropped, the NCPG said that tackling the gambling problem remains a priority.

Council Chairman Sim Gim Guan said the council has been working closely with the government and partner agencies to prevent problem gambling as well as to support individuals affected by it. He added, “It is heartening that our efforts have contributed towards maintaining Singapore’s low problem gambling rate.”

However, he stressed the need to work together, as the harms of problem gambling are serious and affect not just the gambler, but also those around them.

Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said the report’s results show that social safeguards are effective. He added that his ministry will continue to work closely with the NCPG and other agencies to ensure that Singapore’s safeguards and rehabilitation services stay relevant and effective.

He also highlighted the important role of the community in encouraging those affected by gambling problems to seek help and in supporting them throughout their recovery journey.

According to the NCPG’s partner agencies, more young people are reaching out for help, which agencies say is a “good sign.”

Those needing assistance can call the NCPG Helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or use the webchat service on their website. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)