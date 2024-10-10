Business

United Nations: Rise of billion-dollar online scam networks in SEA raises concerns

October 10, 2024

ASIA PACIFIC: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says that crime syndicates in Southeast Asia are escalating, specifically cybercrime.

Techradar publication stated that according to a new report by the UN, technology such as deepfakes, malware and generative AI are used to trick victims. The crime report says people in Southeast Asia lost between $18 billion and $37 billion from scams in 2023.

Additionally, there was a 600% increase in deepfake-related content in the first half of 2024.

The UN report states that lawbreakers have been using AI for their fraudulent schemes, including fake recruitment campaigns where they advertise for jobs which are fronts for human trafficking.

These people are often trafficked into working for scam centres with casinos and hotels.

UNODC Regional Analyst John Wojcik said:

“The integration of generative artificial intelligence by transnational criminal groups involved in cyber-enabled fraud is a complex and alarming trend observed in Southeast Asia and one that represents a powerful multiplier for criminal activities.

These developments have not only expanded the scope and efficiency of cyber-enabled fraud and cybercrime; they have also lowered the barriers to entry for criminal networks that previously lacked the technical skills to exploit more sophisticated and profitable methods.”

The UN report says the crime groups also have underground markets and cryptocurrency solutions for their money laundering needs.

According to the Bangkok Post, nations that were the biggest hubs for these crime syndicates were Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, and scams ranged from romance investment schemes to crypto fraud to money laundering and illegal gambling.

The report states, “The sheer scale of proceeds being generated within the region’s booming illicit economy has required the professionalization and innovation of money laundering activities, and transnational criminal groups in Southeast Asia have emerged as global market leaders.”

The worrisome part is that Southeast Asia’s transnational organized crime threat is evolving faster than at any previous point in history.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

