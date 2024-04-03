SINGAPORE: A survey from Milieu Insight on the social issues people were concerned about in 2023 showed that mental health is number one, especially with younger Singaporeans. Interestingly, concern for the vulnerable groups emerged as the second biggest issue.

Milieu Insight, which published the results of its survey last month, looked into the core concerns of Singapore society, the “issues that resonate deeply with the people.”

The study, which involved 1,028 Singaporeans aged 16 and up, also looked into whether people have taken steps to address these concerns.

Overall, mental health (67 per cent) and low-income or vulnerable groups (65 per cent) took the top two spots, followed by health and diseases (67 per cent) and environment and sustainability (52 per cent).

Culture, education, and racism tied for a distant fifth place (25 per cent).

Mental health was the top social issue for respondents aged 16 to 44. For those aged 45 to 54, it came a close second to concern for low-income or vulnerable groups.

However, 78 per cent of respondents over 55 said health and diseases are their top concerns.

The study noted that concern for mental health emerged as a top social concern after the number of people who died by suicide in 2022, 476, was the highest it had been in more than two decades.

The youngest participants in the study, those aged 16 to 24, showed themselves to be proactive when it comes to mental health, with a robust 77 per cent taking the initiative to understand their mental health better.

Additionally, over three in five (64 per cent) of all the participants said they are endeavouring to understand the mental health of their loved ones, as well as their own.

Furthermore, a number of Singaporeans have been able to go beyond merely expressing concern over low-income and vulnerable groups, with 25 per cent giving donations and 18 per cent volunteering.

“This outpouring of support led to significant change, exemplified by initiatives like the new ComLink+ scheme, which aimed to uplift low-income families by providing access to essential services and opportunities for stability.

As of now, approximately 14,000 families are benefiting from this scheme,” Milieu Insight noted.

The study also said, “Singaporeans from all walks of life are actively engaged in addressing these pressing issues through various means, be it donations, volunteering, or personal lifestyle changes.

This collective effort inspires hope for a brighter, more inclusive future as we navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond.” /TISG

