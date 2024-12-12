;
Financial stress tops relationship concerns for Singapore couples: Revolut survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A new Revolut survey has revealed that 70% of Singaporeans experience financial challenges with their romantic partners – the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region.

The study, which surveyed more than 1,000 Singaporeans, found financial instability and unexpected expenses to be the primary stressors, affecting 34% of couples. Another 30% reported conflicts over budgeting decisions.

The survey highlighted several other financial pain points in relationships. Nearly a quarter (24%) of couples struggle with disagreements over long-term financial planning and major purchases. Equal proportions (23%) cited challenges with unequal contributions to shared expenses and difficulties in tracking shared expenditures.

Compatibility issues in financial management styles affect 21% of respondents, while 20% reported challenges with financial transparency and communication. Joint account management troubles impact 18% of couples, and 20% expressed discomfort in discussing financial matters openly.

Looking at potential solutions, the survey revealed strong interest in financial management tools. Half of the respondents indicated a need for automated bill reminders, while 40% showed interest in advanced spending analytics features.

Other desired features included bill-splitting with reminders (38%) and customizable permissions for shared accounts (35%). Group expense tracking appealed to 31% of respondents, while 24% expressed interest in settlement options for sharing expenses with friends or housemates.

