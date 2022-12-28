Benjamin Tan sponsors 29 disadvantaged kids to Universal Studios Singapore in the spirit of giving this holiday season

SINGAPORE — Benjamin Tan, 29, a Singaporean actor, sponsors 29 kids from Children’s Wishing Well – a local charity organisation – with a trip to Universal Studios Singapore. Alongside the free tickets to the amusement park, he gave presents to the children with help from generous donors.

In a conversation with 8days.sg, Benjamin said that he planned the entire event earlier in June and reached out to the organisation in July. He admitted that he first knew about Children’s Wishing Well when he was 23 years old, and ever since that, he has made it a point to help these kids when he is capable of doing so.

The actor believed that he was very fortunate as a kid. He may not have been spoiled by his parents, but he was given a ‘wonderful and happy childhood’. “These kids may not be able to enjoy experiences such as a cup of Starbucks, which a kid did point out she never had before, or they have never been to USS before,” he said.

Before the trip, Benjamin also asked on his Instagram for interested donors to help buy the children a souvenir from the USS stores. Fortunately, he was successful in gathering these donations, and the kids were able to get the gifts that they wanted by the end of the day.

“They might not be big ticket items, but seeing how cute the kids were when they were choosing their presents, from discussing with one another about sharing the budget, to leaving the store with smiles and happiness, everything felt worthwhile,” Benjamin explained.

He thanked those people who helped him on the day, specifically the four adults who physically aided him during the trip – who also paid for their own tickets and were all willing to give their ideas and plan for a memorable event.

“If you have enough for yourself, try sharing it. At the end, you’ll realise that the joy of sharing is priceless,” said the actor.

“The most touching thing is never said or expressed directly. It’s the smile on their faces and the happiness they exude when they are choosing their presents and walking away with it,” Benjamin remarked when asked what was the most touching thing he received from the kids that day.

Benjamin hopes that through his actions, others will be inspired to help the less fortunate during this season of giving.

