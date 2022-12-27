Shane Pow says he needed to experience being in prison in his life

SINGAPORE — Shane Pow, 32, a Singaporean actor, had been experiencing growth in his career after being released from prison one year later. In 2020, he was jailed for drink-driving and went to prison for five weeks.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the actor shared how the past year has been for him – now that he is a free man again. “I’m glad I got a second chance to have a new start… This thing (his incident) will always be there but it gives me a fresh perspective on how I deal with things and how I mature and grow as a person, and how I deal with certain situations that I might face in the future,” the actor stated.

“I felt that it was kind of needed, because previously I was always very sheltered… I’m still very lucky in a sense, but the turning point came and now I feel like everything is possible again — but this time around I have to check on myself,” Shane added.

He admitted that when he was first out of prison, he didn’t have that many expectations – especially whether he would be able to act again. Fortunately, he encountered people who extended help.

“I felt at that point I was more focused on what I would become as a person and what the things I need to do are in making sure that I look back at this incident and I feel like I’ve grown from it,” the 32-year-old remarked.

Shane Pow now focuses on his family and friends. He says, “I’m just going to take whatever life throws at me and fight my way through it and just see how it goes, and go with the flow.”

Currently, he landed a role in the Singaporean-South Korean film Ajoomma with Hong Hui Fang. He also has a role on the telemovie sequel of My Star Bride, and Mediacorp’s newest drama, Love At First Bite.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg