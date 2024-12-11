KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BTS member Jin has teamed up with Baek Jong Won, chef and CEO of The Born Korea, to launch a new venture in traditional Korean liquor.

On Dec 11 KST, reports revealed their co-founding of the agricultural corporation Yesan Doga, which will debut a distilled liquor called IGIN later this month.

IGIN is a premium Korean liquor inspired by the traditions and agricultural specialities of Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do, Baek’s hometown.

The brand will also introduce ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, IGIN Sweet Tonic and IGIN Tangy Tonic, featuring local ingredients like apples, watermelons, and plums.

First independent business endeavour

This venture marks Jin’s first independent business endeavour as a BTS member, reflecting his passion for traditional Korean liquor.

In 2022, he showcased this interest on BTS’s YouTube show Drunken Truth, where he explored Korean liquors with master Park Rok Dam. Jin has also shared his homemade liquors with figures such as fellow member J-Hope and chef Lee Yeon Bok.

The groundwork for this project began in Dec 2022 with the establishment of Jin’s Lamp, an agricultural corporation in Yesan. Jin’s Lamp handles production, while Yesan Doga, a subsidiary of The Born Korea, manages distribution.

Traditional liquor master Park Rok Dam, known as the “Godfather of Korean Traditional Liquor,” advises the team to ensure product quality and authenticity.

Great opportunity

An insider highlighted Jin and Baek’s extensive collaboration and dedication to the project, saying they’ve carefully refined every detail.

Fans are thrilled, calling the launch a “great opportunity to introduce Korean traditional liquor to the world” and expressing excitement to gift IGIN this holiday season.

This partnership between a global K-pop icon and a culinary expert aims to modernize traditional Korean liquor, elevating it to international prominence beyond typical celebrity branding.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok Jin, is a talented South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. His most well-known role is that of a member of the boy band BTS, which is very popular all over the world.