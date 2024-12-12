SINGAPORE: Singaporean women are making significant strides globally, as former Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching, OCBC Bank CEO Helen Wong, and Granite Asia senior managing partner Jenny Lee made it to the 2024 Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, as reported by Yahoo News.

Mdm Ho ranked 32nd on the list, recognised for her role in Temasek’s growth. She expanded one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund’s portfolios to over $313 billion, with investments in technology, life sciences, and agribusiness. Her influence went beyond business, helping shape Singapore’s economic future and positioning it as a global innovation hub.

Ms Wong ranked 59th on the list. Her leadership has driven OCBC’s growth, reinforcing its position as a top financial institution in Southeast Asia. According to Forbes, she is also the first woman to lead a Singapore-based bank.

Ms Lee, ranked 96th, has made her mark as a venture capitalist and senior managing partner at Granite Asia. Her sharp investments and entrepreneurial drive have made her a key player in the tech industry, highlighting Singapore’s role as a thriving tech hub and a nurturing ground for female innovation leaders.

Incoming DBS Bank CEO Tan Su Shan and CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) CEO Serena Teo Joo Ling were featured in Forbes Asia’s 2024 Power Businesswomen list, which celebrated 20 exceptional female leaders. /TISG

