SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Pan Pacific Orchard has won the World Selection title at the Prix Versailles, a prestigious global architectural award.

The hotel opened in June 2023 and was recognised as one of the 16 most beautiful new hotel openings worldwide. This follows its recent recognition as the world’s best new skyscraper by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), as reported by CNA Luxury.

The Prix Versailles is a series of global architectural awards honouring modern projects for their innovation, creativity, ecological efficiency, and respect for local heritage.

It features eight categories: Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Museums, Emporiums, Hotels, and Restaurants, with winners chosen from entries worldwide.

Winners are decided by a jury and announced each year at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

This year’s event, held last Dec 2, featured a panel that included architects Daniel Libeskind, David Adjaye, Sou Fujimoto, and Wang Shu, alongside Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei and Spanish actress Blanca Suarez.

The 23-storey Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel was the only hotel from Singapore among the 16 on the list.

The Hanok Heritage House in Yeongwol, South Korea, won the Prix Versailles grand prize for hotels. Special prizes went to The Ned Doha for its interior and The Dolli in Athens for its exterior.

Other World Selection titles included W Macau, Raffles Al Areen Palace in Bahrain, and Pulso Hotel in São Paulo.

Singapore also received recognition in other categories. Nanyang Technological University’s Gaia, Asia’s largest wooden building, won the top prize for the world’s most beautiful campus. Changi Airport Terminal 2 also gained a special prize for its interior in the airports category.

/TISG

