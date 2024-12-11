KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Rosé is poised to become the face of BHC’s popular ‘Bburinkle Chicken.’

Reports from Dec 10 indicate that BHC has chosen Rosé as their new ambassador, with final contract details nearing completion. The collaboration is expected to include new menu items and global marketing campaigns featuring her.

Currently, actor Hwang Jung Min and table tennis player Shin Yu Bin represent BHC. The addition of Rosé is anticipated to boost the company’s global ambitions, aligning with its strategy to enhance the worldwide recognition of Korean fried chicken (K-Chicken).

Unique flavour

BHC’s signature ‘Bburinkle’ chicken has become a hit domestically and internationally, and it is available in seven countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, the U.S., and Canada.

With over 900,000 units sold overseas, ‘Bburinkle’ ranks as the top seller in all its global markets. Its unique flavour resonates particularly with consumers in their 20s and 30s, with word-of-mouth playing a significant role in its popularity.

The company is optimistic about leveraging the “Rosé effect,” especially after her successful collaboration with Bruno Mars on the globally acclaimed track “APT.”

BHC believes her influence will strengthen its brand presence as competition intensifies within South Korea’s chicken franchise industry.

Expanding influence

As the leading chicken franchise in domestic sales, BHC faces stiff competition from rivals like BBQ Chicken and Kyochon Chicken.

Advertising models have become crucial in maintaining market dominance, as relying solely on new menu items has limitations. Industry experts note that the growing global interest in K-Food has made recruiting internationally recognized figures essential.

Rosé’s global reach positions her as a strategic asset for BHC to reinforce its market standing and expand its influence in the global K-Chicken scene.

Rosé, whose real name is Park Chae Young, is a talented South Korean singer and one of the four members of the popular girl group Blackpink. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, she possesses a unique blend of cultures that shines through her music and personality.