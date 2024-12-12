SINGAPORE: Singapore ranked as the second most popular international flight destination for 2024, according to Agoda. Bangkok, Thailand claimed the top spot, followed by Singapore, Seoul, South Korea, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo joined the list this year, replacing Ho Chi Minh City from last year’s rankings, as reported by The Malaysian Reserve.

Agoda’s data also showed that Singaporeans booked the highest number of outbound flights through the platform this year, ahead of travellers from Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.

Agoda Senior Vice President of Supply Andrew Smith said, “Each of the top flight destinations has a special charm that draws people in.”

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities for travellers to plan trips tailored to their preferences. /TISG

Read also: Singapore ranked 4th as the most popular summer destination for international travellers

Featured image by Depositphotos