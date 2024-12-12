;
Travel

Singapore ranks as the second top international flight destination in 2024, while Singaporeans lead as the most keen international travellers

ByMary Alavanza

December 12, 2024
Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE: Singapore ranked as the second most popular international flight destination for 2024, according to Agoda. Bangkok, Thailand claimed the top spot, followed by Singapore, Seoul, South Korea,  Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo joined the list this year, replacing Ho Chi Minh City from last year’s rankings, as reported by The Malaysian Reserve.

Agoda’s data also showed that Singaporeans booked the highest number of outbound flights through the platform this year, ahead of travellers from Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.

Agoda Senior Vice President of Supply Andrew Smith said, “Each of the top flight destinations has a special charm that draws people in.”

Agoda offers over 4.5 million holiday properties, over 130,000 flight routes, and more than 300,000 activities for travellers to plan trips tailored to their preferences. /TISG

Read also: Singapore ranked 4th as the most popular summer destination for international travellers

Featured image by Depositphotos 

See also  So what Loh Kean Yew, iPhone 14, Air Asia & Agoda have in common? Well, Yahoo Year in Review 2022 has the answer!

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Travel

Kuala Lumpur International Airport to add fourth runway and several new terminals, says Transport Minister

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Singapore passport-less immigration clearance starts Dec 16 at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints and MBCCS

December 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Travel

Singapore tops another most powerful passport list!

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Travel

Kuala Lumpur International Airport to add fourth runway and several new terminals, says Transport Minister

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

In ‘When The Phone Rings’, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s romance blossoms as they start working together

December 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN donates 100 million KRW (about $70,000) to help fund a school in Laos

December 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

Ho Ching, Helen Wong, Jenny Lee make it to 2024 Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.