SINGAPORE: Digital travel platform Agoda’s latest travel rankings reveal Singapore as the fourth most popular summer destination in its Top Summer Flight Rank 2024.

Based on flight bookings from June to August 2024, as reported by PR Newswire, the rankings show a shift in traveller preferences, including Singapore dropping from its previous spot in the top three.

The latest Agoda rankings highlight Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur as the top three leading choices for international travellers, showing a strong preference for APAC destinations during the summer.

Bangkok remains the top summer destination for the second year in a row. Seoul rose to second place, overtaking Singapore. Kuala Lumpur has moved up to third place from fourth last year.

Singapore now ranks fourth, down from its previous second position. Meanwhile, Tokyo has regained its spot in the top five, replacing Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

What’s common to these destinations is their blend of urban and cultural experiences.

Andrew Smith, Agoda’s Senior Vice President of Supply, emphasised the growing trend towards APAC travel:

“The summer of 2024 currently shows a trend towards Asia Pacific travel. Destinations like Bangkok, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur continue to attract many travellers, reflecting their appeal and the diverse experiences they offer.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos