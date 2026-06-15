‘Just resign’: Netizens discuss reality of workplace bullying after landmark case

MALAYSIA: A recent court ruling involving an American Express employee has reignited discussions on Reddit about workplace bullying and whether employees can realistically challenge unfair treatment at work.

While some Reddit users argued that workers should stand up for their rights, others said the reality is often more complicated, especially when the alleged bully is someone in a position of power.

The discussion emerged following reports by several media outlets, including NST, Says and The Rakyat Post, on a case involving an American Express employee who successfully challenged their dismissal in court.

According to The Rakyat Post, the company justified the dismissal by citing poor performance, behavioural issues and breaches of company procedures. However, the court found that many of the allegations were vague, exaggerated or lacked sufficient evidence.

The ruling has since prompted wider conversations about workplace culture in Malaysia, where some workers feel that questioning a superior is still discouraged and where speaking up against unfair treatment can come with significant risks.

For some Reddit users, the case demonstrated why employees should not stay silent.

One user wrote, “Not just in the call centre or customer service industry… all industries… everyone should fight for their rights… if employers impose unreasonable rules… people need to voice out.”

Another simply commented, “Congratulations to the person who won the case.”

Others, however, felt that challenging workplace bullying is not always realistic, particularly when senior management is involved.

One Reddit user remarked, “If HR is ineffective, the boss is the CEO, or someone you can’t confront without risking your job… just resign.”

The differing views highlighted a broader debate over how employees should respond when they believe they are being mistreated at work.

While many agree that workers should be able to report bullying and harassment without fear of retaliation, others argue that power imbalances within organisations can make it difficult for complaints to be addressed fairly.

The discussion also served as a reminder of the options available to employees who experience workplace bullying.

Experts generally recommend documenting incidents and reporting concerns through a company’s existing channels. If the behaviour continues, employees may consider seeking legal advice or approaching the relevant authorities for assistance.

Malaysia has also strengthened its anti-bullying protections through the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Act 2025, providing additional avenues for individuals seeking recourse.

While opinions remain divided on whether employees should fight back or walk away, the recent case has renewed attention on workplace bullying and the challenges workers may face when raising complaints against those in positions of authority.