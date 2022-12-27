Rui En encourages lonely people during the holiday season, as ‘suicides go up during this period’

SINGAPORE — In an Instagram post, Rui En shared her experience of feeling alone during this festive season and encouraged others who experience the same lonely feeling. “I personally have felt devastatingly alone despite being surrounded by people, on Christmas and New Year’s countless times before,” she said.

The Singaporean actress mentioned that during these times, it is triggering for many people, causing suicide cases to spike up. So when she knew that her friend was hosting a ‘pizza party’ for those who felt lonely and alone this holiday, she undoubtedly showed up to let others know that they were not alone.

By the end of her caption, she thanked everyone who celebrated Christmas Eve with her – making it ‘the most meaningful one’. The 41-year-old included emergency numbers as well for reference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rui En (@wilderseas29)

A netizen commented on her post to say that they were planning to end their life but thanked Rui En for her message. The actress replied to the comment by saying that she is glad that the netizen is still here.

Another IG user shared that she personally felt depressed during these special occasions, which also garnered a reply from Rui En saying that she knew what exactly she meant and hoping that this year was better.

Another netizen commented: “Blessed Christmas Rui En! Glad and proud to know that you are at a better state now! ❤️ Sending you virtual hugs (not sure if you want them tho 🤣)”, which Rui En replied with a ‘blessed Christmas!’.

Other people wished her a ‘Merry Christmas’ and thanked the actress for her authenticity and encouragement.

Furthermore, fellow Singaporean celebrities expressed their Christmas wishes to Rui En. Chantalle Ng, 27, commented, “Love you, merry Christmas ❤️”, and Kit Chan, 50, commented “A most blessed Xmas to you, dear En!❤️”.

