SINGAPORE: Charge+, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of 140 public and shared EV chargers from three prominent Singaporean companies — eChargz, Quickcharge, and PacCom.

According to the Singapore Business Review, this strategic move significantly expands Charge+’s network, bringing its total number of charging points in Singapore to around 2,500.

The newly acquired chargers are spread across 42 properties, including well-known locations such as the Esplanade and various condominiums and commercial buildings.

This expansion positions Charge+ as a key player in the region’s growing EV infrastructure landscape.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment as Charge+ prepares to meet the requirements of Singapore’s new EV Charging Act, which mandates that all EV charging operators obtain a license to operate from December 8. T

To comply, Charge+ will ensure its chargers meet the required uptime standards, secure public liability insurance, and provide relevant data to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

“We are committed to becoming a major EV charging provider in Singapore and Southeast Asia,” said Goh Chee Kiong, CEO of Charge+. “This acquisition is a significant step towards expanding our network while ensuring we continue to uphold the quality and performance standards mandated by the EV Charging Act. We are excited to extend our services to more properties and support the transition to sustainable mobility.”

With this move, Charge+ aims to further solidify its position as a leader in the EV charging industry, contributing to Singapore’s ambitious goal of becoming a hub for electric vehicles in Southeast Asia.