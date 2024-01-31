SINGAPORE: The land under MRT viaducts in Yishun and Choa Chu Kang may be repurposed for commercial or community use, The Straits Times reports.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) called for a tender on Jan 19 for a property valuer to assess open-market rental rates for approximately 5,000 sq m of land plots at each location.

In Yishun, the identified strip of land stretches from Block 749 Yishun Street 72 to Block 757 on the same street. Meanwhile, the Choa Chu Kang space is divided into three plots, near Keat Hong Community Club, Block 346 Choa Chu Kang Loop, and Block 345 Choa Chu Kang Loop.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, LTA aims to explore the viability of leasing out these plots for commercial or community purposes. The study is in its early stages, and issues like land ownership will be addressed later if the project progresses.

The land plots under consideration consist of state and Housing Board-owned land managed by various government agencies. For example, the Yishun site has a park connector overseen by the National Parks Board.

LTA envisions consulting stakeholders, including government agencies, social and business entities, and local grassroots advisers, to determine the best use for these sites. The plan is to lease each site to a prospective operator, who will then sublet spaces to tenants.

The tender outlines that the operator must bear the estimated S$7.04 million cost for civil, electrical, and mechanical works to make the sites rentable. Construction is set to commence in Jan 2025, lasting until 2027, with a minimum occupancy period of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years.

To determine the rental rates, the appointed property valuer will consider the site’s value, project term, and capital expenditure borne by operators. The valuer will also conduct a comparative study of equivalent properties and provide an analysis based on market conditions.

LTA cites successful examples of similar projects under viaducts in countries like Japan, such as the Koganecho area in Yokohama, where a stretch beneath a train overpass was transformed into a vibrant space to host various activities.

This initiative follows LTA’s previous proposals to repurpose spaces under rail viaducts, including a green corridor near Tanah Merah MRT station.

LTA is also looking at repurposing Changi Depot after it is replaced by East Coast Integrated Depot for trains and buses in 2025.

Experts, including Mr Michael Leong from SAA Architects and Ms Ray Krishna from consultancy firm Ramboll, applaud the move, highlighting the potential for diverse activities, affordable spaces for small businesses, and the positive impact on community engagement and safety.

Mr Leong said, “There are exciting opportunities to create inclusive spaces that cater to a diverse range of activities and users, such as flea markets, art galleries, farming plots, or social enterprises.”

Ms Ray added, “From a safety aspect, these areas will no longer be quiet and gloomy when they have a purpose.”

Local MPs, including Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim from Chua Chu Kang GRC and Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim from Nee Soon GRC, welcome the project, seeing it as a smart way to utilise “dead spaces.”

“It is a smart way to turn dead space into something functional and new – a place for people to come together, make new friends and strengthen existing bonds,” Mr Faishal said. /TISG

