‘Don’t bother listening to her, she’s tone-deaf’ — Yang Guang Ke Le tears up as she recalls getting bullied during getai competition

SINGAPORE — On the newest episode of the talk show, Hear U Out, Yang Guang Ke Le, a Mediacorp artist, revealed how she was bullied during the 2018 Getai Challenge competition. When reminiscing about the experience, she mentioned that there were people who doubted her abilities and said that she was tone-deaf.

Ke Le then shared that she sang out of tune in the competition, but being labelled tone-deaf was beyond the line. “People made fun of me when it was my turn to sing, they’d say, ‘Oh, you can go to the washroom. Don’t bother listening to her, she’s tone-deaf,'” Ke Le mentioned.

To cope with the negative comments, Ke Le just cried at that time. “What else could I have done? It’s not like I could’ve insulted them back, right?” she added. Later, Ke Le discovered that those who didn’t say those comments directly to her and had spread rumours behind her were getai veterans.



“In this arena and this profession, you have to prove your abilities before others will acknowledge it,” Ke Le said. The actress reiterated that when given challenges, she was fortunate to have two options – give up or do better. She refused to give up.

Despite all the unfortunate circumstances, she finished in the Top 5 of the 2018 Getai Challenge. She is now an accomplished Mediacorp artist.

Ke Le had a performing background even at a young age due to her passion for singing. She attended voice lessons and even trained to sing dialect songs. As for her singing after the challenge, she continuously proves that she is capable and she is still active in the getai scene.

Desmond Ng, also a Mediacorp actor who competed in the 2015 Getai Challenge, was the master of ceremonies (MC) during Ke Le’s competition and was present on the show as well.

