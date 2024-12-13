CHINA: A popular Chinese influencer with over 400,000 followers has been arrested after fabricating a story about being a single father to gain sympathy and boost his online presence.

Operating under the handle @qianyibaobei on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, the influencer, surnamed Yu, portrayed himself as a single parent who delivered food orders with his young daughter, Qianyi, in tow.

His videos, which garnered widespread attention, claimed that Qianyi’s mother had abandoned them, with large text on the screen stating, “She does not have a mother.”

In one of his most heart-wrenching videos, featured in the South China Morning Post, Yu, dressed in the yellow uniform of food delivery service Meituan, shared how he completed 43 deliveries in a single day, earning 300 yuan (roughly US$40), all while caring for his toddler.

He encouraged viewers to like his videos, even revealing that he had accidentally injured his daughter’s face during work. His emotional appeal gained traction, with followers sympathizing with his supposed struggles as a single father.

However, on December 3, police revealed that Yu was not a delivery worker nor a single parent. Qianyi’s mother was still living with them, and the delivery uniform Yu wore in the videos had been purchased online.

Yu had misled his audience for personal gain, amassing a large following across Douyin and Kuaishou and profiting from live-streamed sales.

The police have since penalized Yu for disturbing public order, although details of his punishment remain undisclosed. Under China’s Public Security Administration Punishment Law, spreading rumors to disrupt public order can lead to up to 10 days in detention and a fine of 500 yuan (approximately US$70).

Yu’s case is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, another influencer, @Liangshanmengyang, was sentenced to 11 months in jail and fined 80,000 yuan (around US$11,000) for fabricating a similar sob story about living in poverty and caring for her siblings after their parents died.

Her claims turned out to be false, and it was discovered that her dilapidated home featured in the videos was a shelter for animals, while she wore luxury goods in her personal life.

The case highlights a growing trend of “sadfishing” — influencers manipulating emotional stories for financial gain. Critics argue that such deceitful content exploits people’s goodwill, preventing genuine cases of hardship from receiving the support they deserve.

One viewer remarked, “People whose lives are truly difficult don’t have time to make videos every day.” Another added, “Liars like this steal from those who are really in need.”

As authorities continue to crack down on fraudulent influencers, these incidents serve as a reminder of the power and responsibility that comes with influencing public perception online.