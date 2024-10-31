SINGAPORE: In Lion City, influencers are becoming increasingly pivotal in shaping consumer behaviour, particularly within e-commerce and subscription services.

A recent study by impact.com and Cube Asia and featured by the Singapore Business Review indicates that 41% of Singaporean consumers place significant value on influencer recommendations, highlighting the critical role of these partnerships in establishing trust and engagement.

Influencer marketing and social media platforms

Antoine Gross, general manager for Southeast Asia and India at impact.com, noted the rapid evolution of influencer marketing in Singapore.

He explained, “Social platforms like TikTok have transitioned from pure entertainment to powerful shopping channels,” reflecting a shift where consumers seek not only entertainment but also product recommendations and validation from influencers.

The study revealed that influencer recommendations have a substantial impact on purchasing decisions. According to Simon Torring, co-founder of Cube Asia, over two-thirds of Singaporean respondents reported making a purchase based on an influencer or celebrity’s suggestion.

Torring emphasized that trust in mega influencers—those with large followings—is particularly strong in Singapore, resulting in a significant influence on consumer spending.

Moreover, influencers are essential in promoting subscription services in Singapore. Gross highlighted their effectiveness in newer sectors, such as food and health, where the trust established through influencer endorsements fosters consumer confidence in these services.

Torring added that over 80% of Singaporean consumers currently hold active paid subscriptions, with many influenced by influencer recommendations.

“More than three out of four consumers in Singapore indicate that their choice of subscription services has been affected by influencer advertising or organic posts,” he stated.

Brands facing challenges

Despite the advantages, brands in Singapore face challenges when collaborating with influencers. Gross pointed out that a limited pool of local influencers has created an imbalance between supply and demand, often leading to elevated pricing that surpasses typical campaign benchmarks.

Additionally, the presence of foreign influencers complicates matters. Torring noted that while foreign celebrities may have larger followings, only a small portion of their audience is based in Singapore. “It’s more challenging to engage these influencers for campaigns targeting Singaporeans due to their limited local audience,” he explained.

Content preferences also vary significantly among Singaporean consumers. While influencer marketing proves effective in sectors like beauty and fashion, its impact diminishes in areas such as electronics, fintech, and travel.

Specifically, in the gaming industry, audiences in Singapore favour polished, professional content on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. May Robertson, senior marketing manager for global affiliates at Coda Payments, stated, “Singaporean audiences prefer YouTube and Twitch for live streams, game reviews, and eSports content,” contrasting with the more casual content preferences seen in neighboring regions.

Maintaining authenticity

A key concern for brands is maintaining authenticity in influencer partnerships. Robertson observed that influencers often prefer paid placements for stability, yet strict brand guidelines can restrict their creative flexibility.

“This can compromise the authenticity of the influencer’s content, potentially undermining their long-term trust with audiences,” she noted. Such trust is essential for sustaining engagement in influencer marketing.

While influencer marketing in Singapore presents significant opportunities, brands must navigate various challenges, including influencer availability, audience engagement, content preferences, and the preservation of authenticity.