SINGAPORE: As a city-state known for its consumerist culture, a new trend is gaining traction among the younger generation: underconsumption.

This movement, popularized on TikTok, encourages individuals to buy less, declutter, and maximize the use of items they already own.

But is this just another fleeting trend, or is it a necessity driven by economic realities and environmental concerns?

The rise of underconsumption

The underconsumption trend, often called the “underconsumption core,” has taken social media by storm, as reported by The New Paper (TNP).

Young Singaporeans are embracing this lifestyle, which involves being more mindful about their purchases and reducing unnecessary consumption.

This shift is about saving money and rethinking the value of material goods and the impact of consumerism on the environment, as highlighted by a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

A story from The Straits Times (ST) wrote that one notable aspect of this trend is the “low-buy challenge,” where individuals commit to a year without shopping.

This challenge has been adopted by many young Singaporeans, who are finding joy in living with less and focusing on the essentials. The trend concerns frugality and creating a more sustainable lifestyle that aligns with their values.

As underscored by a report published by The Week, the underconsumption trend resonates more with those living in densely populated cities like Singapore and Hong Kong, where space is scarce and overconsumption can easily lead to clutter.

The economic realities of rising living costs and job insecurity also push young people to adopt a more frugal lifestyle.

Social media posts celebrating frugality have become viral as more Gen Z and Gen Y Asians worry about the cost of living and job security.

At the heart of the underconsumption trend is the principle of mindful consumption. This involves being deliberate about what and when to buy, focusing on the utility and longevity of items rather than their novelty.

This shift in mindset is challenging the traditional consumer culture that has long dominated Singaporean society.

Stories of underconsumption

RICE readers have shared their experiences with underconsumption, highlighting this lifestyle’s practical and emotional benefits.

Janna, a 25-year-old, emphasizes the comfort and sustainability of using old, worn-out clothes instead of constantly buying new ones.

Alison, a 55-year-old, has been using the same bicycle for 15 years and limits her purchases to only what is necessary, advocating for a more sustainable and less consumerist lifestyle.

The underconsumption trend is about saving money and balancing spending, saving, and sustainability.

Shannon, an 18-year-old, acknowledges the appeal of new trends but tries to be more conscious about her purchases, buying something new only every six months to a year.

This approach allows her to take small steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle without feeling overwhelmed.

More than just a fad

The underconsumption trend in Singapore is more than just a fad; it is a response to the time’s economic and environmental challenges.

By embracing a more mindful and sustainable approach to consumption, young Singaporeans are saving money and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Whether it’s a year without shopping or simply being more deliberate about purchases, the underconsumption core trend is here to stay, challenging the traditional consumer culture and promoting a more sustainable way of living.