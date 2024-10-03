Home News

Singaporeans plan to consume more fish, cut down on red meat: Good Food Institute

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 3, 2024
SINGAPORE: A recent report by the Good Food Institute (GFI) APAC has found significant changes in the dietary habits of Singaporeans as they prepare for the year ahead. The survey indicates that a notable 31% of consumers in Singapore intend to increase their fish consumption over the coming year, highlighting a growing trend towards healthier eating practices.

In contrast, a shift away from red meat is evident, with 28% of Singaporeans planning to reduce their intake of lamb, goat, mutton, and beef. Additionally, 22% of respondents indicated they would cut back on pork consumption. These trends reflect a broader movement towards more sustainable and health-conscious dietary choices among the population.

Interestingly, Singaporeans also exhibit a strong inclination to maintain their chicken consumption, with 62% stating their intention to keep their current levels. This figure stands out as the highest percentage among consumers in other APAC countries.

When it comes to seafood, Singaporeans rank among the APAC nations with a considerable number of individuals planning to maintain their seafood intake, with 55% expressing this intention. This places Singapore closely alongside Malaysia, while Thailand leads the region with 57% of consumers indicating similar plans.

