Man who accused Prime Minister of sexual advances now refuses to return to Malaysia

MALAYSIA: Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, a former research assistant to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, fearing for his safety in Malaysia, left for the United Kingdom to seek asylum.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said Yusoff, who accused Anwar of sexual advances, has applied for human rights asylum protection. Hence, he is not returning to Malaysia if the application is successful.

“On June 1, I received notification and confirmation that my client applied for human rights asylum protection to the UK government, and his passport is held by the authorities there.

“He is in London and applied for human rights asylum protection because he is truly in fear, worried about his safety and worried about being harmed,” he said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Yusoff filed a lawsuit in July 2021 seeking a court declaration that Anwar committed sexual assault against him.

He alleged the PKR president, who was then the opposition leader, committed sexual assault against him in 2018.

This case has not yet begun the full trial due to delays resulting from several pre-trial applications and counterclaims filed by both parties.

The prime minister, meanwhile, filed a preliminary application before trial, seeking to have several issues decided first.

Among those issues is Yusoff’s movement and presence at Anwar’s private residence on the day of the alleged incident, whether through affidavit or closed proceedings (in-camera).

On the other hand, Rafique said the fear faced by Yusoff stemmed from the process his client went through, which he described as very frightening, painful and worrying.

“We know when the charges were brought against him, he always stated he was a victim of entrapment, that he was trapped and subjected to entrapment,” he said.

“I am here to state Yusoff Rawther is afraid to return to Malaysia, afraid for his safety.”

On June 12 last year, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin acquitted Yusoff, 32, after finding the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution’s case.

He faced charges of having control, custody and possession of two pistols and drugs.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) filed a notice of appeal against the High Court’s decision on June 16 last year, and the hearing of the application is scheduled to take place at the Court of Appeal, Putrajaya, on June 15.

Yusoff was arrested, remanded for nine months and 10 days, he went through the court process, fought in court and was proven not guilty. He did not run away from the legal process.