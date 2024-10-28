SINGAPORE: In today’s digital landscape, young people embrace social media as a platform for self-expression and creativity.

This trend is no different in Singapore, where many youths actively create content for their channels. But what if they could transform this passion into an academic pursuit? Specifically, a degree in TikTok?

In September, South East Technological University in Ireland launched a pioneering four-year bachelor’s degree program in content creation and social media, welcoming its first class of 15 students, according to a news report published by The Straits Times.

This innovative program emerged from a summer crash course led by TikTok influencers, which drew an impressive 350 applicants for just 30 spots.

However, feedback from Singaporean youth reveals a mixed appetite for such a degree.

Perspectives from future creators

Many young individuals preferred shorter courses or modules focused on content creation rather than a full-fledged degree program.

While local universities like the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University offer short courses in social media, these tend to emphasize digital marketing rather than the nuances of influencer education.

Amir Arfan, 18, Nitec in Aerospace Machining Technology at ITE

“I think my interest could change in the future. While it’s quite different from what I’m studying now, I see the value in learning about content creation. This skill could be beneficial down the line.

Plus, having experienced influencers as instructors would provide students with practical insights.”

Chloe Ong, 19, Mass Media Management at Nanyang Polytechnic

“Social media is booming, and monetizing that potential makes sense. However, I believe a full degree might be excessive. A module or short course could be more practical, as social media skills can be learned easily.

With so many free resources available, entering the industry doesn’t necessarily require a degree.”

Shaun Umipig, 17, Experiential Product and Interior Design at Nanyang Polytechnic

“I’m not interested in a full degree, but I’d consider a module. Content creation is a growing field and the curriculum matters.

If the program focuses on unique and creative content rather than cookie-cutter techniques, it could offer valuable skills in business and mass media management.”

Skepticism and alternative views

Nurin Qistina Mohammed Faizal, 20, Mass Media Management at Nanyang Polytechnic, says:

“I’m not keen on this degree. My current course already covers these areas. It might make more sense to integrate content creation into existing programs like mass media.

The breadth of social media means that not all content creators can effectively teach across different genres, from lifestyle to technology.”

Likewise, Nathalia Lee, 18, Higher Nitec in Early Childhood Education at ITE, thinks she wouldn’t enrol in this program:

“I worry about the long-term viability of a career as a full-time influencer. Plus, many influencers lack formal teaching credentials, which raises concerns about their ability to educate effectively.”

A new era of learning

The introduction of a dedicated degree in content creation and social media reflects a significant shift in educational priorities, responding to the evolving interests of young people.

While some students see potential value in such a program, many prefer the flexibility of shorter courses that fit alongside their existing academic paths.

As the landscape of digital content continues to grow, educational institutions will need to adapt, ensuring that they provide relevant and practical training that meets the needs of the next generation of creators.