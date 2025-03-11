SINGAPORE: Starting in September, primary and secondary schools in Beijing will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) courses incorporating it into “after-school services, club activities, research” and other educational systems, Chinese education authorities announced on Friday (Mar 7).

According to Channel News Asia, they also plan to collaborate with leading enterprises, universities, research institutions, and industry associations to create joint AI courses.

AI tools will be introduced to “explore new scenarios of future classrooms,” including research-based learning and AI teaching assistants for personalised education.

Officials said schools must provide at least eight hours of AI education each year, which can be taught as a separate course or added to existing subjects like information technology (IT) and science.

This move aligns with China’s broader push to expand its AI capabilities.

During the National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting, which began on Mar 5, Chinese authorities pledged to increase support for AI development to promote innovation and achieve self-reliance.

Since 2018, over 500 universities in China have introduced AI courses and majors. Top universities like Peking University and Renmin University recently announced plans to train more talent and increase enrollment in AI-related fields such as IT, engineering, and clinical science.

For primary schools, the new AI courses will focus on “enlightening students’ AI thinking.” In secondary schools, students will take practical courses designed to improve their AI skills and encourage innovation.

AI ethics lessons will also be included to teach students how to use generative AI tools in a scientific, reasonable, steady, and prudent manner.

To support this expansion, schools are expected to select teachers with a background in STEM fields such as IT, science, and mathematics.

Despite efforts to promote AI learning, concerns remain about AI tools being used by children.

According to Chinese state media outlets, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee member Zhang Yi warned that rapid AI growth could lead to issues like discriminatory algorithms, privacy violations, and weak data security.

He noted that uncertainty and risks around AI tools would remain a constant challenge for governance.

Netizen reactions

“This is a true investment in the future,” one commenter remarked, contrasting China’s forward-looking approach with government agencies like MOE, which are still focused on addressing issues such as student fights in schools.

Meanwhile, comments like “Singapore can do it too” reflect both confidence in Singapore’s ability to adopt similar initiatives and concern about whether the country is keeping pace with China’s advancements. /TISG

Read also: 2025 Future Jobs Report: 4 in 10 employers to cut workforce due to AI, but expert says jobs will just have “evolved versions”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)