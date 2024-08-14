SINGAPORE: In a poignant online video, Ms Nur Adam, a 35-year-old trauma recovery therapist from Singapore, shares her journey from the depths of heartbreak to a place of healing. She recounts a time when the pain of her broken heart felt suffocating, as if it would never subside.

However, Ms Nur’s story takes a hopeful turn when she describes a pivotal moment—a shift in perspective that changed everything. It is now called “TikTok therapy.”

“The pain will pass,” she asserts, emphasizing that while the agony of heartbreak can consume our thoughts, making it impossible to see beyond the pain, it is crucial to remember that it is not permanent.

This realization, coupled with the support of people who believed in her, was instrumental in her recovery.

Ms Nur’s experience is not just a personal anecdote; it’s a testament to the power of perspective and community in overcoming emotional turmoil.

Her journey has led her to become part of a growing community of therapists in Singapore who are leveraging social media to share mental health tips and self-help strategies.

TikTok Therapy

This trend, known as “TikTok therapy,” is gaining traction as professionals and advocates use platforms like TikTok and Instagram to educate and connect with those struggling with mental health issues.

Ms Nur’s content is a blend of personal experiences, coping mechanisms, mindfulness exercises, and mental health education. She believes in the importance of vulnerability and relatability in her work, stating:

“It’s okay to show some vulnerability, to show that you’re human, too.” Her approach resonates with many, as it goes beyond just sharing signs and symptoms to offer insights and connections.

The rise of TikTok therapy in Singapore is relatively recent, with professionals like Ms Nur and Mr Ron Yap, a 27-year-old mental health advocate, leading the charge.

Mr Yap started his social media accounts in 2020 to de-stigmatize mental health struggles, inspired by his discovery of anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder symptoms through a social media post.

His engaging content has attracted over 270,000 followers, drawn to his relatable storytelling and insights.

Demand surges

Despite the stigma that persists in parts of Singapore society, the demand for TikTok therapy has surged, particularly during the pandemic.

Therapists like Daryl Tan and Charmaine Marsh from Goodity Co see content creation as a valuable complement to traditional therapy, offering quick answers and demystifying the therapy process.

Their popular TikTok videos address common issues like stress, anxiety, and depression, providing a non-judgmental space for viewers to seek guidance.

Psychotherapist and counsellor Jeannette Qhek takes TikTok therapy a step further with her live sessions, providing a platform for those who may not have the resources for professional help.

Her sessions foster a sense of belonging, reassuring participants they are not alone in their struggles.

For individuals like graphic designer Damia Erina Saiful, health management specialist Sadhna Upadhya, and student Elias Soh, TikTok therapy has been a source of support and education.

They’ve found life hacks, motivational quotes, and insights into mental health that have helped them navigate their challenges. However, they also caution against uncritically accepting all online content, as misinformation can be a concern.

TikTok Therapy: Possibilities and risks

The Singapore Association for Counselling acknowledges the potential of TikTok therapy to raise awareness and provide support but also highlights the risks of oversimplification, misinformation, privacy concerns, and the potential for fostering an unhealthy reliance on online validation.

They emphasize the need for professionals to maintain accuracy, professional boundaries, and responsibility in using the platform, reminding users that online content cannot replace one-to-one therapy for mental health recovery and well-being.

Ms Nur’s journey from heartbreak to becoming a beacon of hope through TikTok therapy is a compelling narrative of resilience and the transformative power of sharing our stories.

As she and her peers continue to bridge the gap between traditional therapy and social media, they offer a glimmer of hope to those in need, showing that even in our darkest moments, there is a path to healing.