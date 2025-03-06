SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) continues to record strong employment rates among its graduates, with approximately nine in 10 securing jobs within six months of completing their final examinations.

According to the 2024 Joint Autonomous Universities Graduate Employment Survey (JAUGES), conducted by NTU in collaboration with other Autonomous Universities, 4,590 NTU graduates participated in the survey. This figure includes 22 graduates from the Biomedical Sciences and Chinese Medicine programme, as well as 77 Medicine graduates from the Class of 2023 who took part in a follow-up survey.

The survey results indicate an increase in salaries for NTU’s Class of 2024. Fresh graduates in full-time permanent employment reported a mean gross monthly salary of $4,701, up from $4,511 in 2023. The median gross monthly salary also rose to $4,500, compared to $4,250 the previous year.

Several courses saw full employment rates among graduates, including Biomedical Sciences and Chinese Medicine, Arts (with Education), and Science (with Education). Other disciplines also achieved high employment outcomes, with Accountancy and Business graduates recording a 96.3% employment rate, Accountancy at 96%, and the Double Degree in Business and Computer Engineering/Computing at 94.3%.

Similarly, Maritime Studies graduates achieved a 94.3% employment rate, while those pursuing Interdisciplinary Double Major programmes recorded an overall employment rate of 93.6%. The latter category includes students majoring in combinations such as English Literature and Art History; Psychology and Linguistics and Multilingual Studies; Economics and Media Analytics; Economics and Psychology; Economics and Public Policy and Global Affairs; and Psychology and Media Analytics.

These results highlight NTU Singapore’s continued success in preparing graduates for the workforce, with strong employment rates and increasing salaries across various disciplines.