Xiaxue confused with news about foetus found at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE — In a recent Instagram story, Xiaxue, a Singaporean blogger and online television personality, shared her confused thoughts about one Christmas Eve news posted on The Straits Times.

Having read the news headline, she openly posted her opinion: “That’s very curious wording… foetus? Not a baby? Means what someone dug it out of a woman or it’s just newborn or what,” the blogger explicitly expressed her concerns.

The news was about a 10-year-old child who accidentally found a foetus while camping with his family at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve. The boy immediately alerted his mother, who then called the police. A witness stated that 20 police officers and 7 to 8 police cars arrived at the scene. Police investigations are currently on the move.

It is a serious offence in Singapore to secretly bury and dispose of a child to conceal his or her birth. If an offender is found guilty, he or she can be fined, jailed for up to two years, or receive both penalties.

