Jade Rasif takes a pregnancy test! She also eats cod sperm, says ‘it’s really creamy and salty like buttered caviar’

SINGAPORE — Jade Rasif, 28, a Singaporean DJ, YouTube personality and former actress, shared an interesting Instagram story wherein she was holding a pregnancy test. She was curious whether her followers also took a pregnancy test to find the real reason behind eating too much.

Jade wondered if it was because of a baby – or food! “Have you ever eaten so much that you have to take a pregnancy test because you’re not sure if it’s food or a child? Cause I have,” the DJ said in her story.

In Jade’s food ventures, she recently posted (also in her Instagram story) that she ate Shirako – the milt, or sperm sacs of the male cod fish. The DJ added a screenshot of a little trivia about the Shikaro for reference. “If you’ve never had cod sperm it’s really creamy and salty like buttered caviar,” Jade remarked. Overall, she rated it 10/10!

The dish is commonly served raw and cooked in restaurants all over Japan, and it is undoubtedly one of the strangest foods to eat. The name, Shikaro, means ‘white children’, and it is normally served during winter.

