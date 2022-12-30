Let’s Celebrate 2023! — Join Mediacorp’s New Year’s Countdown Party, FREE admission

SINGAPORE — Mediacorp’s New Year’s countdown party returns! Let’s Celebrate 2023 is an annual countdown party hosted by Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, Mediacorp.

And, of course, the most awaited colourful fireworks at midnight will light up the night sky when the clock strikes twelve to welcome a beautiful new year ahead. The best part of this event is that its admission is FREE. Everyone can attend and join the party with no registration needed.

The event will occur at The Promontory, Manila Bay and will be hosted by artists Germaine Leonora Tan, Maya Nicole Davidov, Kishan J, and Zhin Sadali. Performances from local and regional talents are bound to happen as well. These include Shila Amzah, Richie Koh, Yung Raja, ALYPH, Ebi Shankara, Glenn Yong, Desmond Ng, and Rahimah Rahim. Furthermore, live DJs will also be playing famous dance hits.

Alongside all the entertainment on stage, attendees will get to play games and win prizes during the event. A wide range of food and refreshments will be available for everyone too. People will also get the chance to personalise their new year’s greeting videos with Mediacorp’s special Bullet Time Photo Booth.

Gates will be open at 7pm on Dec 31, 2022. The celebration will last until 12:15 am and follows a first come, first serve basis for the best venue spots. There will also be a livestream of the event available on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube starting from 10pm and on Channel 5 from 11 pm.

It is important to take note that this is a standing event. Mediacorp encourages those who can’t join the venue to watch the live shows instead. More so, children beyond 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

To get to the venue, Mediacorp encourages the public to take the way via the island-wide Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system since certain roads and lanes surrounding Marina Bay will be closed. The MRT services will be extended on the last day of the year. To further know about this information, you may visit www.lta.gov.sg and www.marinabaycountdown.sg.

Visit www.mediacorp.sg/letscelebrate2023 for more specific event details.

