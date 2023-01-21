Award-winning actress Hong Huifang plays a role in the newest drama series ‘Strike Gold’

SINGAPORE – A new drama has finally premiered for the public to freely watch and enjoy!

Strike Gold is a series that revolves around a person who is the winner of a competition, particularly named “Ah Ma’s Pineapple Tarts”, gets a lawsuit for being accused of infringement by associations of different businesses. For months, people who lived in the same public rental flats had been eyeing the recipe of the pineapple tart for selfish reasons and motives. However, as they find ways to resolve their own problems, they find love and gratitude along the way.

The cast and crew of Strike Gold include award-winning actress Hong Huifang, alongside famous Singaporean celebrities such as Desmond Tan, He Ying Ying, Edwin Goh, Kiki Lim, Jin Yinji, Yao Wenlong, Yvonne Lim, Benjamin Tan, Tyler Ten, Jeffrey Xu, and Ayden Sng.

In an Instagram post shared by The Celebrity Agency, netizens have expressed their comments about this new show. One IG user stated: “Nice drama”.

With a total of 8 episodes, the drama series is now available to watch on meWATCH. Every episode has a duration of 46 minutes in total. More so, behind the scene footages and videos related to Strike Gold may also be viewed on Mediacorp Drama’s YouTube channel.

You may watch all Strike Gold episodes here.

