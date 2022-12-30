Woman’s cuticle started bleeding but finger spa manicurist says “oh, your skin is too thin that’s why it bleed”

A woman’s cuticle started bleeding during her session at a finger spa, yet the manicurist allegedly told her that it was due to her thin skin and not the rough treatment. The customer took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 28) to share her experience at the Finger Spa and Beauty Palace along Orchard Road.

The woman picked the classic manicure and pedicure service and was attended to by three beauticians, one of whom “was really rough. “I was under tremendous stress because the manicurist was cutting my cuticles way too deep that it was really uncomfortable,” said the customer.

“When I realised my nail was bleeding, all she could say was ‘oh, your skin is too thin, that’s why it bleed.’ NEVER have I gone for (manicure) and coming out with bleeding fingers,” she added.

“I was also having (a) panic attack as I have repeatedly informed her that my nail is bleeding, but the therapist was simply nonchalant about it.”

The customer was too traumatised by the treatment that she opted out of the nail polish and left the store soon after. She also warned others against patronising the store. “I should have done proper research before choosing this place; the review in this shop is extremely bad,” she noted.

The business has a 3.5-star rating on Google, with customers citing “very bad service”.

Still, there were a couple of 5-star reviews from repeat customers.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Finger Spa and Beauty Palace for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

