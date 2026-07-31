‘What an assumption!’: Netizen claims Singaporeans to be bitter as the F1 race is happening in Malaysia, sparks backlash from locals

SINGAPORE: It was recently reported that Formula One is returning to Malaysia this year at the Sepang International Circuit for a special, one-off race. While many fans are thrilled about this news, others are bickering over whether Singaporeans are bitter about this news.

On Facebook, a netizen shared a screenshot of a post in a thread that stated: “Singaporeans suddenly seem bitter that F1 is returning to Sepang instead of Marina Bay. Marina Bay is err public road that is converted to a race track at night lol, so what is the challenge there?”

With this, the netizen claimed why Singaporeans should be bitter, as Singapore hosts the event every year, while Malaysia only gets to host once every 10 years.

Other people also shared their thoughts and opinions on what was shared. One commented that Singaporeans are not really into F1, and it is mostly the tourists who attend and participate in the events.

More so, others stated that F1 is not returning to Malaysia because Bahrain is just renting Sepang to host their race.

“You are just lucky that Bahrain GP is cancelled. As much as I love Sepang. You only got chosen to host cause Bahrain GP isn’t going to happen,” another comment declared.

Singaporean locals also commented that they are not bitter, but happy because there will be no road blockage.

“As usual, sensitive Malaysian netizens with their hallucinations about imaginary comments that nobody saw or heard about,” a comment concluded.

This discussion shows that the reactions to F1’s return to Sepang are mixed, but many netizens say Singaporeans have little reason to be bitter. For many, it is simply another race event that is worth celebrating and enjoyed by many, may it be from Malaysia or Singapore.