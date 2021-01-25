Simon Yam sells office block for SGD3.9 million despite COVID-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It appears that actor Simon Yam’s investments have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently Yam made a cool 20.62 million yuan (SGD3.9 million) from the sale of an office block at Ki Lung Street in Hong Kong. According to Hong Kong portal hk01.com, Yam purchased the property 11 years ago. Based on the land registry, the property was sold at 35 million yuan (SGD 7 million) via Yam’s company Karway Investments Limited.

“The company bought the property in 2010 at 14.38 million yuan.”

“With a built-up of 106.8385 sq metres, the block is currently being rented by a restaurant,” the portal reported.

Malay Mail quoted the portal as saying that the 65-year-old Yam had invested in properties for many years. Yam also owns properties in Hong Kong, Europe and the United States. In 2018, the actor told the media he would enter the property market when its price was at its lowest and he had confidence in Hong Kong’s property market.

Born on March 19, 1955, Simon Yam Tat-wah is a Hong Kong actor and film producer. He received international acclaim for his performances in international film festival and box office hits such as Naked Killer, SPL: Sha Po Lang, Election, Election 2 , Exiled, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life and The Thieves.

Yam started off as a model before becoming an actor in the mid 1970s. He then signed with the Hong Kong television network TVB, starring and co-starring in a number of television series prior to “apply his trades” in the film industry in 1987. His elder brother is Yam Tak-wing, a retired former Deputy Commissioner of Hong Kong Police.

In 1989, he starred in the Japanese-Hong Kong co-production of Bloodfight. This was the first of its kind in which English was spoken throughout the entire film. In 1992, Yam gained critical acclaim for his role as the maniacal Judge in the crime film Full Contact, where he faced off in a bloody battle against Chow Yun-fat’s character. In 1993, he starred as “Dhalsim” in the action-comedy film Future Cops, a parody of Street Fighter directed by Wong Jing. In 1996, Yam began his role as Chiang Tin-Sung, the leader of the Hung Hing triads in the first three instalments of the Young and Dangerous film series.