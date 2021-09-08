Seo Ye Ji in talks to appear in upcoming drama series, Eve’s Scandal

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actress Seo Ye Ji is currently in talks to make her small-screen comeback since It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

Seo Ye Ji’s agency Gold Medalist confirmed on Sep 7 KST that the star has been cast in the tvN’s upcoming drama series Eve’s Scandal. The series is set to air sometime in the first half of 2022.

Seo Ye Ji will play the female lead Lee Ra El, if she accepts the offer, as reported by Allkpop.

‘Eve’s Scandal’ is a melodrama about a conglomerate family’s divorce lawsuit.

Since April’s controversies, Seo Ye Ji has been dropped from the drama ‘Island‘ as well as various brands despite her label’s official statement denying the allegations.

Born Apr 6, 1990, Seo Yea-ji, also spelt as Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 (2013–2014).

This was followed by major roles in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014), thriller Last (2015) and fantasy Moorim School: Saga of the Brave (2016).

Her notable lead roles in television series include Save Me (2017), and Lawless Lawyer (2018). She rose to prominence with the romance drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

While Seo’s ambition was to be a TV news presenter, things took a different turn when she caught the attention of the CEO of her then-management company, Made in Chan Entertainment, who persuaded her to venture into acting.

In Mar 2013, she stepped into the entertainment industry by appearing in an advertisement for SK Telecom.

In May 2013, she was featured in the Samsung Galaxy S4 short film Love essaying the role of Min-joo. She debuted as an actress in the tvN sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 which aired for 120 episodes from Sept 23, 2013, to May 15, 2014.

She next starred in the MBC historical drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014) where she essayed a major role for which she was nominated at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards in the Best New Actress category. /TISG

