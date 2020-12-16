Home News Netizens upset workers could not use lift to take materials up HDB...

Netizens upset workers could not use lift to take materials up HDB block

Sign is later removed and a temporary lift installed for the improvement work

Home News
Singapore — A Reddit thread with a photo of construction workers being banned from using a lift in an HDB block in Jurong has left some netizens upset.

The sign, which was posted for Home Improvement Programme (HIP) workers, read: “Do not use lift for carry any Materials for HIP workers. Carry by STAIRCASE.”

“Is it just me or is it a little unreasonable to not provide an alternative to carry up building materials for over 10 flights of stairs? How is this WSHA approved?,” wrote a local Redditor in a thread posted on Friday (Dec 11).

Although the post was updated to say the sign had been removed, other netizens had the time to drop disapproving comments.

One wrote: 

Others expressed similar views.

One commenter guessed that the problem stemmed from residents being unable to use the lift when they needed it.

There were also netizens who compared this situation with how migrant workers have been treated in their dormitories.

According to an article in Shin Min Daily News, the contractor placed the notice beside the lift at Jurong East Street 24.

In contrast, private condominiums usually have a dedicated lift for the renovation workers to use and when people are moving in or out.

These buildings also require renovation companies and movers to install padding in lifts as well as floor protection, which are usually made available in the condo.

Companies are required to use padding in lifts to prevent glass and other fixtures from being damaged by heavy items or trolleys that carry heavy materials, and floor protection is used to protect against damage to floor tiles in the lift, the lobby and the passageway from the car park.

In the HDB case mentioned earlier, Shin Min Daily News reported that residents had  complained to the staff at the HDB that they had often been unable to use the lift because it was used by the workers.

A temporary lift was then built for the use of the workers. /TISG

