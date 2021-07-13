- Advertisement -

What was supposed to be a discussion on Malaysia’s #whiteflag campaign over the weekend was brought to a sudden halt when a man who had joined the Instagram Live session of actress Chris Tong and two other hosts showed everyone his private part.

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia a few weeks ago, as part of a people’s campaign to bring attention to the fact that many Malaysians are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink into deeper economic hardship due to the pandemic.

The white flags are also widely seen as a sign of widespread dissatisfaction with how the administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has handled the crisis.

Ms Tong, 38, a former Mediacorp actress who is now based in Malaysia, said that the IG Live sessions aimed to raise funds for the White Flag campaign.

- Advertisement -

However, as she was talking to TV host Phoebe Yap and radio host Nicholas Ong, one man asked to join the discussion as he wanted to share his feelings concerning the Covid-19 crisis.

Unfortunately, he ended up sharing more than his feelings.

Way, way more.

When his request to join the session was given, the screen revealed a naked man who was stroking his private parts.

Ms Yap, the administrator of the session, immediately exited the session, which ended it.

- Advertisement -

At first, Ms Tong and Mr Ong thought that technical difficulties had been encountered by Ms Yap, and stayed for another two or three minutes, asking each other if they should also leave the session, or if that should wait for her to come back.

She told China Press, “Since we weren’t the admin and we don’t go on IG Live too often, we didn’t know how to react quick enough in that situation. Because we were using our mobile phones at the time, we couldn’t text Phoebe right away. Thus, the long awkward pause.”

However, the three got together again and talked about what happened.

“When we talked about this later, we felt we should have asked the man, ‘Do you think you are very big?’ to hurt his ego. The more nervous and afraid we were, the more excited he would be,” the actress added.

- Advertisement -

Her fans quickly looked for the flasher online, but after initially changing his profile picture and the name on the account, it seems that he has disappeared from social media, at least for now.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 11), the actress thanked everyone who supported her.

“Many people ask me if I have reported to the police. His account no longer exists, and he has not further troubled us, so we do not intend to pursue any investigations at this time.

But in view of this, I will be more careful in dealing with similar situations in the future, and will carefully screen the audience who we let in and share.

Thank you all for caring.”

/TISG

Read also: Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg