Contractor won HDB award for Yishun BTO, but residents complain about leaks and mould just 5 years later

SINGAPORE: Residents at the Meadow Spring @ Yishun Built-to-Order (BTO) project at Yishun Street 43 lament that their relatively new blocks have been left looking like an “abandoned estate,” although their contractor won an award from the authorities for its work on the project.

One resident, Anthony Lau, took to TikTok to expose how the exterior facade of the blocks at Meadow Spring is ridden with mouldy walls and cracked ceilings, even though the estate is only five years old.

He told AsiaOne, “Coming home everyday and looking at all the things that are falling apart…There’s nothing being done about it.”

Mr Lau and his neighbours have also been left feeling neglected by the Nee Soon Town Council. Asserting that nothing has been done in over a year, even though the town council put up a sign saying that repair works are in progress, Mr Lau said:

“I grew up in Yishun. I love my estate, but our neighbours and I feel that [we] are kind of forgotten [by the town council]. We are not asking for the moon or stars, but there should be some concern for us.”

Mr Lau also pointed out that the damage is unacceptable, especially given the fact that the contractor of Meadow Spring @ Yishun, BHCC Construction Pte Ltd, received the HDB Construction Award in 2020.

In awarding the contractor for their work on the BTO project, HDB’s panel of judges praised the project’s “efficient construction methods and good management efforts”.

