Actor Edmund Chen’s daughter, Yixin, is dating and he’s not used to it yet

He used to be 'the number one guy in her heart', he jokes

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@edmundchen.sg)

Samantha Geh

SINGAPORE – The bond between father and daughter is unlike any other.  Actor Edmund Chen is having a hard time accepting the idea that his daughter, young actress Yixin, is dating.

The Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao recently interviewed the veteran actor who said he’s feeling a little “bummed” about his daughter having another man in her life.

“She gave her heart to her boyfriend. I can’t get used to it,” said the actor.

Well, of course. It’s not easy watching your little ones grow up and start dating.

This comes after news about the young actress’ relationship with actor Gavin Teo made headlines last month after they revealed it on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@chxnyixin)

Prior to that news wave, there have been articles about Yixin admitting that she didn’t have a boyfriend in school because of her protective family.

The Chinese news outlet described Chen as a “very present parent” as he’d set curfews for her when she was in school. According to him, his daugher hardly came home later than 10 pm during her school days.

Now that Yixin is older and in showbiz, Chen decided to lift her curfew, adding: “When she was around 16 or 17, I told her that she can’t date too early.”

Further into Chen’s interview with Zaobao, he shared that he already knew that Yixin was in a relationship before media outlets learned about it. When news broke about her relationship, he couldn’t help but feel down when he read it.

Chen cheekily joked that he used to be “the number one guy in her heart” but the position has been filled by her boyfriend now.

However, that doesn’t mean that he disapproves of her boyfriend. He noted that Teo is a decent young man, adding that he’d like them to take the time to enjoy the romance at this stage of their lives.

Chen’s art initiative, Coral Garden, will be held at the Jurong Regional Library throughout April. This initiative aims to raise awareness of the importance of saving the environment and how to fight climate change.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@edmundchen.sg)

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@coralgardensg)

