Two men injured in multiple-vehicle accident along MCE

Warning: Graphic images below.

Two vehicles — a car and a van — were involved in an accident along the Marina Coastal Expressway recently.

It soon got worse when two men who had got off the van were hit by another car. They were both thrown onto the road, with one suffering a severe leg injury.

It is unclear when the accident occurred, with some saying it happened on March 13 and others that it happened on March 24.

An eyewitness account posted on a number of Facebook groups only started circulating from Wednesday (March 25). The man was driving home when he came across the accident.

“It was really chaotic at that moment hence I alighted from the vehicle and helped to guide the traffic as well as attend to the victim,” he said.

The initial accident involved a Toyota Altis car and a Toyota Hiace van.

The witness posted: “When the 2 victims came down from the van to take photo in the middle, another car sped by and hit the Altis on the back, hence injuring the legs of both the 2 victims.”

Graphic photos circulated online of two men lying on the road, with one suffering a severe leg injury. /TISG