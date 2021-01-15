Netizens say haggard looking Jacky Cheung looks 10 years older than Andy Lau

- Advertisement -

It has been months since fans got a glimpse of Jacky Cheung who has kept a low profile in this age of pandemic but his “haggard” appearance in a recent video shocked his fans in a report from 8days.sg published on January 14. .

It resulted in less-than-kind comments about his grey beard, “glazed eyes”, “gaunt” cheeks, and how much he’s aged!

Fans compared Cheung to fellow Heavenly King, Andy Lau, who is also 59. They said that Cheung now looks 10 years older.

Nevertheless, there were fans who defended Cheung, saying that ageing is “normal” and “part and parcel of life”.

“It is impossible for people to have an ageless appearance,” commented one fan.

The 59-year-old Heavenly King, Cheung is not just a nice guy, but he is generous as well.

Cheung has donated to charitable causes, lent his voice to charity concerts, and has also released a song to pay tribute to frontline workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lately, the singer appeared in a video to cheer on the residents of Hebei’s capital, Shijiazhuang which is undergoing lockdown after reports of new infections.

The video featured other famous faces as well such as Eric Tsang and it generated buzz on the Internet but not for the reasons you would think.

Born on July 10, 1961, Jacky Cheung Hok-yau is a Hong Kong singer, songwriter and actor. With more than 25 million records sold as of 2003, he is regarded as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” and has been deemed the “God of Songs” of Hong Kong.

Born on September 27, 1961, Andy Lau Tak-wah is a Hong Kong actor, singer-songwriter and film producer. He has been one of Hong Kong’s most commercially successful film actors since the mid-1980s, performing in more than 160 films while maintaining a successful singing career at the same time.

In the 1990s, Lau was branded by the media as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Cantopop and was named as “Fourth Tiger” among the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s.