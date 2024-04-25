;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined on Thursday—STI dipped by 1.1%

ByMary Alavanza

April 25, 2024
SGX

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks declined on Thursday morning, mirroring the lacklustre performance seen in global markets.

The Business Times reported that the Straits Times Index (STI) dipped by 1.1%, down 37.1 points to 3,256.03. The market saw more losers than gainers, with 84 stocks on the decline compared to 30 on the rise, as 63.1 million securities valued at S$86 million changed hands.

Genting Singapore hogged the spotlight as the most actively traded counter by volume. It slipped by 2.7%, or S$0.025, reaching S$0.915, with 16.8 million securities traded.

Other counters that saw brisk trading included Seatrium, which dropped by 1.2% or S$0.001 to S$0.085, after 8.4 million shares changed hands, and Yoma Strategic, which was down by 2.3%, or S$0.001, closing at S$0.043, with 3.1 million securities exchanged.

Banking stocks also took a hit in early trading. DBS fell by 1% or S$0.33 to S$34.05, OCBC shed 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$14.14, and UOB sank by 2.8% or S$0.86 to S$30.29.

See also  SGX in partnership with IMDA to spur IPOs

Across the pond in the US, stocks closed with little change on Wednesday, with investors awaiting key US inflation data. The Nasdaq Composite Index managed to inch up by 0.1% to 15,712.75, while the S&P 500 saw a marginal rise of 0.02%, closing at 5,071.63. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 0.1% lower at 38,460.92.

In Europe, shares took a downturn on Wednesday, primarily dragged down by losses in the financial sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped by 0.4% to close at 505.61. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday—STI climbed 0.4%

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started the week on a high note on Monday—STI rose by 0.5%

November 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Friday—STI dropped by 0.8%

November 1, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business & Economy Malaysia

Malaysia PM to probe sovereign fund for investing USD$10 million in online fashion retailer

November 5, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Technology

Kenanga Research expects increased demand for cloud services as tech giants continue to invest in Malaysia’s data centres

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Carmakers Go Big: Over $20 billion to fuel EV production boom in South and Southeast Asia

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

MAS champions tokenisation in financial services, a new era for Singapore

November 5, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.