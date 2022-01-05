Netizens found the best Korean food stall in Geylang! Chef is Korean too!

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Facebook post of a woman who thoroughly enjoyed, and posted mouth-watering photos of, Korean food at 121 Geylang East Central has resonated with many netizens and has gone viral.

Ms Jacqueline Goh posted a review of the food at Annyeong Chicken on the Hawkers United Dabao 2020 Facebook page on Dec 26.

Since then, it has been shared almost 2000 times.

Ms Goh quickly established that “am not affiliated with this stall at all,” before gushing about the delicious food at the stall, which she had heard about from Instagram and Tiktok.

At first, she did not have any big expectations.

However, upon tasting the food, she quickly changed her mind.

“Definitely my to go next time I am craving for korean food!!”

Part of the reason the food was so good, could be credited to the “Chef is Korean!!,” Ms Goh wrote excitedly.

She and her companions enjoyed a number of dishes, but her highest praise was for the army soup, which she said “taste(s) authentic, better than some of those I tried in Korea!”

The tteokbokki also got a lot of love from Ms Goh.

“And must praise the tteokbokki hor! The usual tteokbokki normally chewy but chew till mouth tired.. This one very chewy but easily chew into small pieces, easy for old ppl teeth like me ah..,” she wrote accompanied by laughing emojis.

She added that she is “a big lover for kimchi pancake” and that the one she tried at the stall was “inside soft, crispy outside!… And the sauce that comes w it compliments the kimchi pancake perfectly.. Even my ahlao who doesnt fancy end up 跟我抢! ”

The other entrees that pleased her palate were the chicken wings, which she deserved as having “very crispy, tender and juicy meat!!” as well as the Jajangmyeon noodles, “which were very doing! doing!”

The stall’s price points also won big with Ms Goh, who wrote, “For the price paid, it is really very worth! They used quality food and their stew and sauces can taste that they are NOT using those ready-made ones.”

Ms Goh noted that the place is also “convenient for those who cycle” as they “Can easily park your bicycles outside the kopitiam within your view!!”

Finally, she said she is trading in the Korean F&B place she used to go to for Annyeong Chicken, “I am definitely switching to this!!”

Commenters on Ms Goh’s post who have tried the food agreed wholeheartedly.

/TISG

