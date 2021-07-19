Lee Hyori continues to care for abandoned pets

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean singer Lee Hyori was spotted at an animal shelter volunteering in Jeju Island last month.

Media outlet News1 revealed on Jul 18 a video clip of Lee Hyori volunteering at an animal shelter in Jun. Accompanying the video was an interview with the CEO of Natural Balance Korea, where he revealed his decade-long companionship with singer Lee Hyori.

The CEO first met Lee Hyori back in 2012 when he asked Lee Hyori to hold a charitable fan sign event. As a CEO of a pet food company, he promised to donate pet foods to shelters in return. He said she did not hesitate to accept his offer.

“It’s already been 10 years since I met Lee Hyori. Volunteering for abandoned pets isn’t easy. But I can tell she genuinely loves animals after seeing her volunteer at shelters for a decade.”

Besides feeding the dogs at the shelter, Lee Hyori also took care of the dogs such as brushing their matted coats and so forth, according to Allkpop.

Born May 10, 1979, Lee Hyori is a South Korean singer, record producer, activist, actress and television presenter. Dubbed as the “Nation’s Fairy” during her Family Outing days, she debuted as a member of South Korean girl group Fin.K.L, but has since become a solo artist.

In 2003, she released her debut solo album Stylish which won several “Artist of the Year” awards. In 2006, Lee was the highest-paid female singer in South Korea when she signed a contract with Mnet Media.

Lee was born in 1979 in Osong-ri, Cheongwon County, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, as the youngest of three daughters. Lee grew up impoverished, in a barbershop of about 8 pyeong (approximately 285 square feet).

After being expelled from middle school once, Lee worked part-time at a restaurant and was scouted by an agency and cast by the manager of H.O.T. (band). She prepared for a girl group debut while living as a trainee of SM Entertainment before eventually debuting as the leader of Fin.K.L. /TISG

