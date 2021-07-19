Entertainment Celebrity Lee Hyori continues to care for abandoned pets

Lee Hyori continues to care for abandoned pets

"It's already been 10 years since I met Lee Hyori. Volunteering for abandoned pets isn't easy. But I can tell she genuinely loves animals after seeing her volunteer at shelters for a decade.", said the CEO of Balance Korea

Lee Hyori continues her decade-long support for abandoned pets. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean singer Lee Hyori was spotted at an animal shelter volunteering in Jeju Island last month.

outlet News1 revealed on Jul 18 a video clip of Lee Hyori volunteering at an animal shelter in Jun. Accompanying the video was an interview with the CEO of Natural Balance Korea, where he revealed his decade-long companionship with singer Lee Hyori.

The CEO first met Lee Hyori back in 2012 when he asked Lee Hyori to hold a charitable fan sign event. As a CEO of a pet food company, he promised to donate pet foods to in return. He said she did not hesitate to accept his offer.

’s already been 10 years since I met Lee Hyori. Volunteering for abandoned pets isn’t easy. But I can tell she genuinely loves animals after seeing her volunteer at shelters for a decade.”

- Advertisement -

Besides feeding the dogs at the shelter, Lee Hyori also took care of the dogs such as brushing their matted coats and so forth, according to Allkpop.

Born May 10, 1979, Lee Hyori is a South Korean singer, producer, , actress and television presenter. Dubbed as the “Nation’s Fairy” during her Family Outing days, she debuted as a member of South Korean girl group Fin.K.L, but has since become a solo artist.

In 2003, she released her debut solo album Stylish which won several “Artist of the Year” awards. In 2006, Lee was the highest-paid female singer in when she signed a contract with Mnet Media.

Lee was born in 1979 in Osong-ri, Cheongwon County, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea, as the youngest of three daughters. Lee grew up impoverished, in a barbershop of about 8 pyeong (approximately 285 square feet).

- Advertisement -

After being expelled from middle school once, Lee worked part-time at a and was scouted by an agency and cast by the manager of H.O.T. (band). She prepared for a girl group debut while living as a trainee of SM Entertainment before eventually debuting as the leader of Fin.K.L. /TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim urges public to stop spreading falsehoods linking 16-year-old death to Covid-19 vaccine

Singapore — ’ Party Member of Parliament (Sengkang GRC) Jamus Lim took to social media to urge the public to refrain from spreading false news that a 16-year-old recently passed away was linked to the Covid-19 vaccination. “It has come to...
View Post
Featured News

Expat with combined family income of S$20-25K a month asks if locals really feel threatened that foreigners will take their jobs or be preferred...

Singapore — An expatriate living in Singapore for over four years asked locals why they had such negative sentiments towards the latter. In an anonymous post on popular Facebook page NUSWhispers on Tuesday (Jul 13), the expatriate started off with a disclaimer:...
View Post
Featured News

Man sends MC to his supervisor who then replies in Chinese: “Malays are the same”

Singapore — In a case of blatant racism, a man shared on Twitter how his supervisor made an outright racist remark to him. The man, one Mr Qayyuum, shared that when he was on medical leave and submitted his Medical Certificate (MC)...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent