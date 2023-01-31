“Every time I walk past my neighbour’s house, their cat gives me this look” — Netizen asks what does this mean?

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are all heart-eyes in response to an online user sharing a photo of a neighbour’s cat staring out the door right at him.

The netizen took to an online social media group on Sunday (Jan 29) to share a heart-warming photo of a neighbour’s cat looking wide-eyed through a screen door. “Every time I walk past my neighbour’s house, their cat gives me this look,” the caption read. “(Does) anyone know what this means?”

Many other online users flocked to the comments section of the post with messages expressing how cute they thought the cat was. Some even shared cute cat photos as a response to add to the adorable post.

On the other hand, other netizens answered the question posted, theorizing what the feline friend was trying to convey. “I want to go out,” said one. Others took it as the cat’s expression of dislike. “I think she doesn’t like you,” said another. Still, others thought it was simply the cat’s way of saying hello.

A few saw it as a more spooky sign, saying that cats can see the supernatural. “It means an entity is attached to you,” said one. “Cats can sense them.” Another wrote, “The cat may see something on you that sometimes the human eye cannot see.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg