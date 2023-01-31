“You guys do so much and you do it from the heart” — Leon Perera thanks volunteers for helping give out CNY oranges with ‘greetings & warm smiles’

SINGAPORE — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Leon Perera, in an online post, recently thanked volunteers for their help with an orange distribution event.

The Aljunied GRC MP recently distributed oranges for Chinese New Year in Serangoon North. On Saturday morning (Jan 28), Mr Perera took to social media to share the event. “It’s orange day in Serangoon North! We had a whale of a time giving out oranges, Chinese New Year greetings, and warm smiles to the patrons and stallholders at five Serangoon North coffee shops this morning – at blocks 147, 151A, 151, 153A and 153,” his post read. “It was lovely to chat with folks and pick up some feedback while enjoying this morning’s Mediterranean weather.”

At the end of his post, Mr Perera shared a few words expressing his gratitude to the volunteers who helped distribute the oranges. “We gave out quite a few oranges, and for that, I have our amazing team of volunteers to thank! You guys do so much and you do it from the heart,” he wrote.

In the comments section of the post were a handful of Chinese New Year greetings. Others took the opportunity to express their support for the opposition. “Salute and respect to the Workers’ Party,” wrote one. “Well done, WP, hope to see more members in Parliament,” wrote another.

One netizen took a more urgent stand, saying, “Deliver us from evil, WP.”

Still, an online user raised a concern about the rise in housing prices in Singapore. Mr Perera responded to this comment, saying, “Thanks, we will be debating house prices and availability next week in Parliament.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg