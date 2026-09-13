‘Maximum restraint’: Malaysia’s PM express concerns to Iran’s president at the BRICS Summit as Middle East conflict persists

MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, warning of broader risks to regional peace, stability, and the global economy if hostilities continue.

According to The New Straits Times (NST), the call came during a 20-minute bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit at The Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. This was Anwar’s first bilateral engagement at the start of Malaysia’s BRICS programme.

Anwar expressed Malaysia’s “deep concern” over the conflict and escalating tensions across the region, and stressed the importance of maintaining freedom, safety, and security of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical international shipping route and major artery for global energy supplies. He also called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences and reduce tensions.

Bilateral ties and economic cooperation

Beyond the conflict, Anwar welcomed the longstanding diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Iran and reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders are also expected to explore opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment in energy, agriculture, palm oil, food security, the halal economy, technology, and higher education.

In another report, the NST also stated that Malaysia-Iran bilateral trade stood at RM2.45 billion in 2025, with Malaysian exports accounting for RM2.17 billion, led by palm oil.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, and other members of the Malaysian delegation attended the meeting.

Malaysia’s BRICS positioning

The meeting comes as Malaysia seeks to leverage its BRICS partner status to broaden economic engagement with emerging markets. Iran’s full BRICS membership provides an additional institutional avenue for trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Anwar’s call for maximum restraint and Strait of Hormuz freedom also carries economic weight for Malaysia specifically. Disruptions to shipping through the strait, which have been a feature of the US-Iran conflict since February, directly affect global energy markets and supply chains, with consequences for Malaysia’s own trade flows and energy imports.